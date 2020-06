Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful 3-Bedroom 2-Bathroom home located in the popular Marlborough Mesa. This fantastic home offers the following features: Beautiful tile in the kitchen, entryway and bathrooms; dual sinks in the Master bathroom; heated whirlpool spa; Pebbletec diving pool with water feature and in-floor cleaning system; RV Gate and a covered patio. Walking distance to Dobson High School, the Western Canal Trail, and dining and entertainment! Quick access to the 60 and 101 freeways.