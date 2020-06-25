All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

9323 E PAMPA Avenue

9323 East Pampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9323 East Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home is loaded with beautiful finishes and upgrades. Gourmet kitchen complete with gorgeous granite countertops, recently refinished cabinetry and open island layout. Homes also features elegant light fixtures and a desirable two tone paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings keep the floor plan light, bright and open while still having separate living spaces.Nice size lot, covered patio. Outside access from mater bedroom/bath. Situated on an interior N/S lot in the beautiful community of Mesquite Canyon. Close to A-rated Mesquite Canyon elementary and several parks. Close proximity to loop 202 and US60 for easy freeway access and many options for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have any available units?
9323 E PAMPA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have?
Some of 9323 E PAMPA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 E PAMPA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9323 E PAMPA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 E PAMPA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 E PAMPA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 E PAMPA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
