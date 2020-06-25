9323 E PAMPA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home is loaded with beautiful finishes and upgrades. Gourmet kitchen complete with gorgeous granite countertops, recently refinished cabinetry and open island layout. Homes also features elegant light fixtures and a desirable two tone paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings keep the floor plan light, bright and open while still having separate living spaces.Nice size lot, covered patio. Outside access from mater bedroom/bath. Situated on an interior N/S lot in the beautiful community of Mesquite Canyon. Close to A-rated Mesquite Canyon elementary and several parks. Close proximity to loop 202 and US60 for easy freeway access and many options for dining, shopping and entertainment.