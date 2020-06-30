932 S. 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

932 S. 72nd St. - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath Vacation Rental. Located on the Arizona Golf Resort. Utilities, landscape maintenance, basic cable and internet included. Fireplace in great room. Formal dinning/living room. Kitchen fully stocked ready for cooking and serving the perfect meal, Just bring the groceries and suitcase. Features 2 car garage, huge back yard with BBQ, and a gate to walK directly on the golf course. Close to shopping/dinning and easy freeway access. MOVE IN READY! Call Today to book your reservation. PETS SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL.



Vacation rental min. 30 days.



(RLNE5486311)