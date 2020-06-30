All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 932 S. 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
932 S. 72nd Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

932 S. 72nd Street

932 South 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

932 South 72nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
932 S. 72nd St. - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath Vacation Rental. Located on the Arizona Golf Resort. Utilities, landscape maintenance, basic cable and internet included. Fireplace in great room. Formal dinning/living room. Kitchen fully stocked ready for cooking and serving the perfect meal, Just bring the groceries and suitcase. Features 2 car garage, huge back yard with BBQ, and a gate to walK directly on the golf course. Close to shopping/dinning and easy freeway access. MOVE IN READY! Call Today to book your reservation. PETS SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL.

Vacation rental min. 30 days.

(RLNE5486311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S. 72nd Street have any available units?
932 S. 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S. 72nd Street have?
Some of 932 S. 72nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S. 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 S. 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S. 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 S. 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 932 S. 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 932 S. 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 932 S. 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 S. 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S. 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 932 S. 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 S. 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 932 S. 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S. 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 S. 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College