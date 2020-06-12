9244 E KIOWA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hot on the market is this fantastic home located in the Gated community of Suncrest at Augusta Ranch. Augusta Ranch is a golf course community and located very near the I-60/202 interchange in Mesa. Enjoy the security of this gated community along with the low maintenance front and back yards. The interior is adorned with Granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile and a full house of appliances. In the front of the house on the main level, you will find the den with its own bathroom and privacy for a great workspace. Suncrest also has a community pool just two doors down from this home. Don't delay, hurry in to see this today!