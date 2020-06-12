All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9244 E KIOWA Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

9244 E KIOWA Avenue

9244 East Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9244 East Kiowa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hot on the market is this fantastic home located in the Gated community of Suncrest at Augusta Ranch. Augusta Ranch is a golf course community and located very near the I-60/202 interchange in Mesa. Enjoy the security of this gated community along with the low maintenance front and back yards. The interior is adorned with Granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile and a full house of appliances. In the front of the house on the main level, you will find the den with its own bathroom and privacy for a great workspace. Suncrest also has a community pool just two doors down from this home. Don't delay, hurry in to see this today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have any available units?
9244 E KIOWA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have?
Some of 9244 E KIOWA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9244 E KIOWA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9244 E KIOWA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 E KIOWA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue has a pool.
Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 E KIOWA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9244 E KIOWA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

