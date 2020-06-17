All apartments in Mesa
921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030

921 W University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

921 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Familias de Accion

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.5 townhouse with all new paint, wood floors, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, private backyard, storage, community pool, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have any available units?
921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have?
Some of 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 currently offering any rent specials?
921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 pet-friendly?
No, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 offer parking?
Yes, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 offers parking.
Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have a pool?
Yes, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 has a pool.
Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have accessible units?
No, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030 does not have units with dishwashers.
