921 W UNIVERSITY DR 1030

Amenities

hardwood floors carport pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely stunning mesa split level 2/2.5 townhouse with all new paint, wood floors, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, private backyard, storage, community pool, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*