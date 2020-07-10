$895-Nice, clean 2 br remodeled duplex unit in NE Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly completely remodeled nice and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit. New two tone paint and new tile and carpet. Kitchen appliances of stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in bedrooms,nice sized living room, separate storage room with hook ups for full size washer and dryer, carport, close to shopping, entertainment and freeway. Enclosed large backyard with side entrance also. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. Available FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Call or text Bob at RMB Properties, LLC., 480-205-4053 or email bbrown@rmbprop.com for viewing appointments.