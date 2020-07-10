All apartments in Mesa
$895-Nice, clean 2 br remodeled duplex unit in NE Mesa

4721 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Location

4721 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Newly completely remodeled nice and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit. New two tone paint and new tile and carpet. Kitchen appliances of stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in bedrooms,nice sized living room, separate storage room with hook ups for full size washer and dryer, carport, close to shopping, entertainment and freeway. Enclosed large backyard with side entrance also. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. Available FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Call or text Bob at RMB Properties, LLC., 480-205-4053 or email bbrown@rmbprop.com for viewing appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

