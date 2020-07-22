All apartments in Mesa
8917 East Oro Circle

8917 East Oro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8917 East Oro Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! gorgeous split level mesa 3/2.5 house with like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, all bedrooms upstairs, private patio, 2 car garage, near by mesa schools, mountain views, spacious back yard, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 East Oro Circle have any available units?
8917 East Oro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8917 East Oro Circle have?
Some of 8917 East Oro Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 East Oro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8917 East Oro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 East Oro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8917 East Oro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8917 East Oro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8917 East Oro Circle offers parking.
Does 8917 East Oro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 East Oro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 East Oro Circle have a pool?
No, 8917 East Oro Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8917 East Oro Circle have accessible units?
No, 8917 East Oro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 East Oro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8917 East Oro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
