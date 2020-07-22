8917 East Oro Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! gorgeous split level mesa 3/2.5 house with like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, all bedrooms upstairs, private patio, 2 car garage, near by mesa schools, mountain views, spacious back yard, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.