8843 E PAMPA Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

8843 E PAMPA Avenue

8843 East Pampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8843 East Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath home in a wonderful area close and convenient to freeway, schools, shopping and more. All appliances included. Look at the pictures and make an appointment to see this one soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have any available units?
8843 E PAMPA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have?
Some of 8843 E PAMPA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8843 E PAMPA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8843 E PAMPA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8843 E PAMPA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue offer parking?
No, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8843 E PAMPA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8843 E PAMPA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
