8835 East Fairbrook Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings. washer dryer hook ups, Refrigerator. Ceramic tile kitchen and great room. Separate living room and great room. Fenced backyard and patio. Easy and quick access to the 202 Freeway.



There is a $40.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria http://www.transcitypm.com/documents/Supplemental-Application.pdf



If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours otherwise we will continue to market the property.The upfront payments also include a $195.00 administration fee that is due when you pay the first months rent before moving in. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/1/19



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.