Beautifully maintained home in the gated community of Barrington Estates! First floor features large family room, open kitchen with granite slab counters, gas range, eat in dining area, bedroom w/ 3/4 bath, and wood flooring. Second floor consists of large loft, laundry area, two large bedrooms, and master bedroom with walk in closets/master bath with dual vanity. Awesome floorplan and right off the 202 freeway near dining and entertainment!