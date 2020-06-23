8542 E LAKEVIEW Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Modified Lease. Feb-Dec 1st only. No extensions.OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Wonderful safe neighborhood for families. Fantastic location, super close to the 202 & 60 Freeways for easy access. Come see your new home and stop stressing as you look for a nice place. STUNNING CLEAN HOME. This home features upgraded tile, designer paint, and a very low maintenance spacious backyard. Generous sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom. This home won't last long!