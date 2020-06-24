8418 E MONTE Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home now available in Lesueur Estates. Close to community park. Home features wood laminate flooring, upgraded carpet, the perfect split floorplan with formal and living room. Eat-in kitchen. Take a look at the photos!