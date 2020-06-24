8418 East Monte Circle, Mesa, AZ 85209 Lesueur Estates
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful home now available in Lesueur Estates. Close to community park. Home features wood laminate flooring, upgraded carpet, the perfect split floorplan with formal and living room. Eat-in kitchen. Take a look at the photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8418 E MONTE Circle have any available units?
8418 E MONTE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 E MONTE Circle have?
Some of 8418 E MONTE Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 E MONTE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8418 E MONTE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.