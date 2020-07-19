All apartments in Mesa
8409 E Peralta
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:33 AM

8409 E Peralta

8409 East Peralta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8409 East Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
8409 E. Peralta, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, NEW CARPET, approximately 1,400 sf, front lawn service included, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, stove, oven, frig, washer, dryer, community pool and playground, close to 202 freeway, schools and shopping, double garage, $1,395, available now, $35 application fee per adult. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months, $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval, no pit bulls. $150 admin fee. Available Now, Action Property Management. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 E Peralta have any available units?
8409 E Peralta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8409 E Peralta have?
Some of 8409 E Peralta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 E Peralta currently offering any rent specials?
8409 E Peralta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 E Peralta pet-friendly?
Yes, 8409 E Peralta is pet friendly.
Does 8409 E Peralta offer parking?
Yes, 8409 E Peralta offers parking.
Does 8409 E Peralta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8409 E Peralta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 E Peralta have a pool?
Yes, 8409 E Peralta has a pool.
Does 8409 E Peralta have accessible units?
No, 8409 E Peralta does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 E Peralta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 E Peralta has units with dishwashers.
