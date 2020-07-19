Amenities

8409 E. Peralta, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, NEW CARPET, approximately 1,400 sf, front lawn service included, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, stove, oven, frig, washer, dryer, community pool and playground, close to 202 freeway, schools and shopping, double garage, $1,395, available now, $35 application fee per adult. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months, $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval, no pit bulls. $150 admin fee. Available Now, Action Property Management. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.