Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue

8307 East Portobello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8307 East Portobello Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a refreshing swimming pool, located near neighborhood parks, green belts and shopping. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, soft water system, neutral color palette, newer carpet, ceiling fans, digital thermostat, new flooring, paint, 2 car garage, and abundant natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double sinks, bathtub, & standalone shower. Home features beautiful low maintenance front & rear yards, complete with drip system. (front and back yards have plastic under gravel to help eliminate weeds) Open kitchen including RO System, black appliances & breakfast bar. In addition to rent, Rental tax of 2.0% applies. Home has HOME WARRANTY for worry free living. Realtor related to Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have any available units?
8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have?
Some of 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
