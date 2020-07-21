8307 E PORTOBELLO Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a refreshing swimming pool, located near neighborhood parks, green belts and shopping. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, soft water system, neutral color palette, newer carpet, ceiling fans, digital thermostat, new flooring, paint, 2 car garage, and abundant natural light. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double sinks, bathtub, & standalone shower. Home features beautiful low maintenance front & rear yards, complete with drip system. (front and back yards have plastic under gravel to help eliminate weeds) Open kitchen including RO System, black appliances & breakfast bar. In addition to rent, Rental tax of 2.0% applies. Home has HOME WARRANTY for worry free living. Realtor related to Owner.