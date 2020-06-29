All apartments in Mesa
7837 E Garnet Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 4:35 PM

7837 E Garnet Avenue

7837 East Garnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7837 East Garnet Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Desert Harmony

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located at Southern and Sossaman in East Mesa, in the Community of Desert Sands andGolf. Great curb appeal.This home has neutral paint and tile throughout home.Functional kitchen with neutral counter tops and dark cabinets.Bright openeating area off kitchen with sliding glass door leading to the large backyard. Newer vanities in both bathrooms. Ceiling fans, two inch faux blinds. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Storage room with Washer and Dryer. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundalbe on security deposit, $300 non refundable pet deposit + $25 monthly pet fee per pet. Please visit our website atrpmeastvalley.com to schedule a viewing at yourconvenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have any available units?
7837 E Garnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have?
Some of 7837 E Garnet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 E Garnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7837 E Garnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 E Garnet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7837 E Garnet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue offer parking?
No, 7837 E Garnet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7837 E Garnet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 7837 E Garnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7837 E Garnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 E Garnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7837 E Garnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
