7837 E Garnet Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is located at Southern and Sossaman in East Mesa, in the Community of Desert Sands andGolf. Great curb appeal.This home has neutral paint and tile throughout home.Functional kitchen with neutral counter tops and dark cabinets.Bright openeating area off kitchen with sliding glass door leading to the large backyard. Newer vanities in both bathrooms. Ceiling fans, two inch faux blinds. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Storage room with Washer and Dryer. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundalbe on security deposit, $300 non refundable pet deposit + $25 monthly pet fee per pet. Please visit our website atrpmeastvalley.com to schedule a viewing at yourconvenience.