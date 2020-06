Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Nicely updated 4 Bed 2 Bath House in the end of cul-de-sac with a large yard, RV gate and room to park RV's work trailers, etc. This house has an updated kitchen and baths, nice tile, etc. It is in a great location close to Superstition Springs shopping area and the 60 and 202 freeways for an easy commute to Phoenix, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe or Scottsdale.