All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7430 E Oasis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7430 E Oasis St
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:47 PM

7430 E Oasis St

7430 E Oasis Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7430 E Oasis Cir, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This home is located at McDowell and Power in Las Sendas. The Gated area of Silverhawk. Features include Tile Flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms, Two Tone Paint. Out back you will find your Sparkling Pool, Grass area and Covered Patio. Master bedroom with Bay Window. The Master bedroom has separate shower and tub with Travertine tile. Den with glass doors and 2 entrances for easy access. Separate Family and Living area with Formal Dining. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Plenty of Cabinets along with an Island. Plantation Shutters, and a 3 Car Garage. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit, $300 non refundable + $25 monthly pet fee per pet on approved pets. Gate code is #0324 Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 E Oasis St have any available units?
7430 E Oasis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 E Oasis St have?
Some of 7430 E Oasis St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 E Oasis St currently offering any rent specials?
7430 E Oasis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 E Oasis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 E Oasis St is pet friendly.
Does 7430 E Oasis St offer parking?
Yes, 7430 E Oasis St offers parking.
Does 7430 E Oasis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 E Oasis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 E Oasis St have a pool?
Yes, 7430 E Oasis St has a pool.
Does 7430 E Oasis St have accessible units?
No, 7430 E Oasis St does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 E Oasis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 E Oasis St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College