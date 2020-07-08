7430 E Oasis St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

This home is located at McDowell and Power in Las Sendas. The Gated area of Silverhawk. Features include Tile Flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms, Two Tone Paint. Out back you will find your Sparkling Pool, Grass area and Covered Patio. Master bedroom with Bay Window. The Master bedroom has separate shower and tub with Travertine tile. Den with glass doors and 2 entrances for easy access. Separate Family and Living area with Formal Dining. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Plenty of Cabinets along with an Island. Plantation Shutters, and a 3 Car Garage. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit, $300 non refundable + $25 monthly pet fee per pet on approved pets. Gate code is #0324 Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.