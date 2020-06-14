733 South Morris

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 2 bed 1 bed in 4 plex apt, very open layout, beautiful well kept up neighborhood, all surrounding properties make this location desirable, close to Mesa schools and shopping, water included, tenant pays electricity (City of Mesa) & trash. **Walk Through Video of different unit in same complex**

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

For questions, call (480) 588-1333 ext 2



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.