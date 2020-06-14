All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 733 South Morris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
733 South Morris
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

733 South Morris

733 South Morris · (480) 409-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

733 South Morris, Mesa, AZ 85210
Nuestro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 2 bed 1 bed in 4 plex apt, very open layout, beautiful well kept up neighborhood, all surrounding properties make this location desirable, close to Mesa schools and shopping, water included, tenant pays electricity (City of Mesa) & trash. **Walk Through Video of different unit in same complex**
$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.
For questions, call (480) 588-1333 ext 2

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 South Morris have any available units?
733 South Morris has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 733 South Morris currently offering any rent specials?
733 South Morris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 South Morris pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 South Morris is pet friendly.
Does 733 South Morris offer parking?
No, 733 South Morris does not offer parking.
Does 733 South Morris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 South Morris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 South Morris have a pool?
No, 733 South Morris does not have a pool.
Does 733 South Morris have accessible units?
No, 733 South Morris does not have accessible units.
Does 733 South Morris have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 South Morris does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 South Morris have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 733 South Morris has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 733 South Morris?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity