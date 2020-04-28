7221 E. Medina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

4 Bedrooms, Granite Countertops in Kitchen! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1,710 sq. ft. home. This home features 18 inch tile throughout the traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. The kitchen includes granite countertops, as well as stainless steel range oven and microwave. There is a nice backyard with low maintenance and large covered patio. There is a grass front with automatic watering system timer included. This home is conveniently located near the Superstition Freeway, Loop 202, and Superstition Springs shopping center with restaurants, theaters, etc.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1650

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1650

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



