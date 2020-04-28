All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7221 E. Medina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7221 E. Medina Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

7221 E. Medina Avenue

7221 East Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7221 East Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
4 Bedrooms, Granite Countertops in Kitchen! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1,710 sq. ft. home. This home features 18 inch tile throughout the traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. The kitchen includes granite countertops, as well as stainless steel range oven and microwave. There is a nice backyard with low maintenance and large covered patio. There is a grass front with automatic watering system timer included. This home is conveniently located near the Superstition Freeway, Loop 202, and Superstition Springs shopping center with restaurants, theaters, etc.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1650
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1650
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3578498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have any available units?
7221 E. Medina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have?
Some of 7221 E. Medina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 E. Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7221 E. Medina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 E. Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 E. Medina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue offer parking?
No, 7221 E. Medina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 E. Medina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 7221 E. Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7221 E. Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 E. Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 E. Medina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College