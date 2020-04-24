All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7023 E Culver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7023 E Culver St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

7023 E Culver St

7023 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7023 East Culver Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/19 Spacious Home For Rent - Property Id: 146862

Regular 4bed, 2bath single family home in north Mesa less than 15 minutes driving to Salt River Tubing. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Tiled fireplace in the family room. Complete remodeled kitchen with lot of cabinet spaces. Stainless appliances and granite counter top in the kitchen. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 3 car garage with RV gate to a paved driveway.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Cathedral ceiling makes the home feels very open and spacious. Great floor plans. Open and spacious backyard, half concrete floor and half lawn surrounded with flowers plants and roses. Remodeled both bathroom in January 2016 to walk in tile shower and upgraded new sink faucets. Clean and Quiet neighborhood (If you don't like Clean and Quiet Living. You will not like it here.) Easy access to HWY 202. Restaurants and Shopping one block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146862p
Property Id 146862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 E Culver St have any available units?
7023 E Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7023 E Culver St have?
Some of 7023 E Culver St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 E Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
7023 E Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 E Culver St pet-friendly?
No, 7023 E Culver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7023 E Culver St offer parking?
Yes, 7023 E Culver St offers parking.
Does 7023 E Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7023 E Culver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 E Culver St have a pool?
No, 7023 E Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 7023 E Culver St have accessible units?
No, 7023 E Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 E Culver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7023 E Culver St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College