7023 E Culver St

Available 09/01/19 Spacious Home For Rent - Property Id: 146862



Regular 4bed, 2bath single family home in north Mesa less than 15 minutes driving to Salt River Tubing. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Tiled fireplace in the family room. Complete remodeled kitchen with lot of cabinet spaces. Stainless appliances and granite counter top in the kitchen. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 3 car garage with RV gate to a paved driveway.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Cathedral ceiling makes the home feels very open and spacious. Great floor plans. Open and spacious backyard, half concrete floor and half lawn surrounded with flowers plants and roses. Remodeled both bathroom in January 2016 to walk in tile shower and upgraded new sink faucets. Clean and Quiet neighborhood (If you don't like Clean and Quiet Living. You will not like it here.) Easy access to HWY 202. Restaurants and Shopping one block away.

No Pets Allowed



