Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Live in a Gated Community in Mesa. Great location with proximity to the 60 and shopping districts on Power Rd. This home in a Quiet Community features, granite counter tops, a surround shower in the master, with large walk in closet. The private backyard has pavers to enjoy relaxing evenings on. The community pool is refreshing all summer, with adjoining spa and playground.