6751 E Alder Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great East Mesa location at Power and Main. This is a single family home with a fenced in yard with no HOA! The home has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and one bathroom. Home has stove and fridge. All fresh paint on the interior and brand new tile throughout! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 pet rent. No cats. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds ok; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.