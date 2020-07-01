All apartments in Mesa
6751 E Alder Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

6751 E Alder Ave

6751 East Alder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6751 East Alder Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great East Mesa location at Power and Main. This is a single family home with a fenced in yard with no HOA! The home has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and one bathroom. Home has stove and fridge. All fresh paint on the interior and brand new tile throughout! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 pet rent. No cats. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $949 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds ok; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

