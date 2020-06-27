All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 658 South Sycamore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
658 South Sycamore
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:49 PM

658 South Sycamore

658 South Sycamore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

658 South Sycamore, Mesa, AZ 85202
Pleasant Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Charming 4BD/2BA Home Located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy Living Room with Tile Flooring, Great Kitchen with Matching Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space! Private Backyard with Covered Back Patio, Great for Entertaining!  Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your Convenient Self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 South Sycamore have any available units?
658 South Sycamore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 658 South Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
658 South Sycamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 South Sycamore pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 South Sycamore is pet friendly.
Does 658 South Sycamore offer parking?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not offer parking.
Does 658 South Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 South Sycamore have a pool?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not have a pool.
Does 658 South Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 658 South Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 658 South Sycamore have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 South Sycamore does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College