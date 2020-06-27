658 South Sycamore

Amenities

A Charming 4BD/2BA Home Located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy Living Room with Tile Flooring, Great Kitchen with Matching Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space! Private Backyard with Covered Back Patio, Great for Entertaining!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.