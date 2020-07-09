655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT ONLY!! $1,050 monthly same as the security deposit with all utilities included apart from the cable, Lovely home for you and your family to live in and ready for move in asap. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It's a pet friendly ready for move in home with space to move about, an open floor plan with ceiling fans, living room with a fireplace to relax by, a great kitchen with ample cabinet/counter-top space along with a pantry for extra storage, a laundry room, a loft and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Call or text (302) 464-8990 . 1 month free will be given to any renter who can come up with two month upfront rent payment along with the first months rent and security deposit making a total of $4,200.