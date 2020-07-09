All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave

655 West Los Lagos Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

655 West Los Lagos Vista Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT ONLY!! $1,050 monthly same as the security deposit with all utilities included apart from the cable, Lovely home for you and your family to live in and ready for move in asap. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It's a pet friendly ready for move in home with space to move about, an open floor plan with ceiling fans, living room with a fireplace to relax by, a great kitchen with ample cabinet/counter-top space along with a pantry for extra storage, a laundry room, a loft and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Call or text (302) 464-8990 . 1 month free will be given to any renter who can come up with two month upfront rent payment along with the first months rent and security deposit making a total of $4,200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have any available units?
655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have?
Some of 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 W Los Lagos Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.

