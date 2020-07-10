6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82380b500e ---- Waterfront Unit in Beautiful, Gated, Superstition Lakes! This gorgeous home is a former model and features Maple Cabinets, Corian Counter-tops, Custom 16 inch Tile with inlays! All appliances included! Each bedroom has its own bathroom -- great for roommates or a lovely guest suite! One car garage plus plenty of additional parking. Enjoy watching the geese, swans, and ducks from your high patio overlooking the water. Superstition Springs is a wonderful cluster of Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, and Freeway convenience! Note: A.T. Still University of Health Sciences is very nearby! Beautiful Home, Awesome Location. Available June 4th



Application fee: $45 per adult;nAdmin fee: $200 (due at lease signing);nPet deposit: $200 per pet (refundable);nTax: City rental tax plus admin fee total 4% monthly. nHelping Heroes Discount available for first responders and military. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool Scenic View