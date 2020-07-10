All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd

6535 East Superstition Springs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6535 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82380b500e ---- Waterfront Unit in Beautiful, Gated, Superstition Lakes! This gorgeous home is a former model and features Maple Cabinets, Corian Counter-tops, Custom 16 inch Tile with inlays! All appliances included! Each bedroom has its own bathroom -- great for roommates or a lovely guest suite! One car garage plus plenty of additional parking. Enjoy watching the geese, swans, and ducks from your high patio overlooking the water. Superstition Springs is a wonderful cluster of Shops, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, and Freeway convenience! Note: A.T. Still University of Health Sciences is very nearby! Beautiful Home, Awesome Location. Available June 4th

Application fee: $45 per adult;nAdmin fee: $200 (due at lease signing);nPet deposit: $200 per pet (refundable);nTax: City rental tax plus admin fee total 4% monthly. nHelping Heroes Discount available for first responders and military. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have any available units?
6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have?
Some of 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd offers parking.
Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd has a pool.
Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 E Superstition Springs Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College