Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

6446 East Trailridge Circle

6446 East Trailridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6446 East Trailridge Circle, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent to own option!
Gorgeous home in Sky Mountain Estates. This spacious, 5 bedroom, custom home is located inside of Red Mountain Ranch. Beautiful kitchen with gray custom cabinetry, white tile countertops, huge island, and industrial stainless steel fridge! Soaring ceilings, soft water system, custom cabinetry throughout, upstairs library/den that connects to the large outdoor viewing/party deck, 3 gas fireplaces (1 in the master bedroom, 1 in the living room and 1 outdoor), both a his and hers closet in the master bedroom, 3 A/C units for amazing cooling, and tons of storage to be found! The back covered patio is pre-plumbed for your outdoor barbecue and this half acre lot is plenty large enough for an in-ground pool. Three-car garage! Stunning views of both Red Mountain and downtown Phoenix! And the country club is just a short walk away.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 Cat, 2 Dogs under 25 lb.)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have any available units?
6446 East Trailridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have?
Some of 6446 East Trailridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 East Trailridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6446 East Trailridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 East Trailridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6446 East Trailridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6446 East Trailridge Circle offers parking.
Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6446 East Trailridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6446 East Trailridge Circle has a pool.
Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 6446 East Trailridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 East Trailridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6446 East Trailridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

