Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT ROOM, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN. SMALL FENCED YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. SMALL PET OK WITH EXISTING CARPET. IF NEW CARPET IS REQUESTED OWNER WILL CONSIDER FOR $1295/MONTH BUT NO PETS PLEASE.PLEASE NOTE PARKING IS LIMITED TO GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY, SO NO MORE THAN 2 CAR MAX.