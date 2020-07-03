All apartments in Mesa
6329 E. Princess Dr.

6329 East Princess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6329 East Princess Drive, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
6329 E. Princess Dr. Available 05/01/20 5 bedroom - North Mesa, Sparkling pool - 5 bedroom
2223 sq ft
Split floorplan
Vaulted ceilings
Woodburning fireplace
Ceiling fans
Main floor has living room, Kitchen, and 2 eating areas (or an office/kid area)
Downstairs has 2 bedrooms + large living or game room
Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including the Master
RV gate
Sparkling pool- fenced
Pool service included
Large covered patio
No HOA
2 car garage
Grass backyard & front

Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Mesa water/sewer/trash & SRP electric

$1895.00 per month rent + $37.90.00 tax = $1932.90 per month, $1700 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2593104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have any available units?
6329 E. Princess Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have?
Some of 6329 E. Princess Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 E. Princess Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6329 E. Princess Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 E. Princess Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 E. Princess Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6329 E. Princess Dr. offers parking.
Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 E. Princess Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6329 E. Princess Dr. has a pool.
Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6329 E. Princess Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 E. Princess Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6329 E. Princess Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

