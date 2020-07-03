Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

6329 E. Princess Dr. Available 05/01/20 5 bedroom - North Mesa, Sparkling pool - 5 bedroom

2223 sq ft

Split floorplan

Vaulted ceilings

Woodburning fireplace

Ceiling fans

Main floor has living room, Kitchen, and 2 eating areas (or an office/kid area)

Downstairs has 2 bedrooms + large living or game room

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including the Master

RV gate

Sparkling pool- fenced

Pool service included

Large covered patio

No HOA

2 car garage

Grass backyard & front



Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Mesa water/sewer/trash & SRP electric



$1895.00 per month rent + $37.90.00 tax = $1932.90 per month, $1700 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Diana today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

DB - D Creason

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE2593104)