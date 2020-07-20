5863 East Hopi Circle

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated playground

- Great opportunity to rent this beautifully fully remodeled home. Single story, extra wide driveway with room for RV parking.



Enjoy all this home has to offer with newer flooring throughout, newer window treatments, newer appliances, soft close cabinets in kitchen and stunning countertops in baths and kitchen!



Located on cul-de-sac for added enjoyment. Great location, children's playground, easy access to highway for commute to work and convenient shopping.



This won't last long, just listed for a quick move in!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4147418)