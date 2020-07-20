5806 South Wildrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous newer built home in Eastmarks award winning active adult community of Encore. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus a den. This home features an open and airy great room floor plan. Kitchen with pretty white staggered cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to family room with triple slider door that leads to the back covered patio. Den with french doors. Neutral paint and all tile flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with bay window. Master bathroom with dual sinks, big walk in shower and walk in closet. Community amenities include biking/walking paths, rec center, work out facility, tennis courts and pool. Pest control included. 55+ community.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.