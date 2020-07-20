All apartments in Mesa
5806 South Wildrose
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:54 PM

5806 South Wildrose

5806 South Wildrose · No Longer Available
Location

5806 South Wildrose, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous newer built home in Eastmarks award winning active adult community of Encore. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus a den. This home features an open and airy great room floor plan. Kitchen with pretty white staggered cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to family room with triple slider door that leads to the back covered patio. Den with french doors. Neutral paint and all tile flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with bay window. Master bathroom with dual sinks, big walk in shower and walk in closet. Community amenities include biking/walking paths, rec center, work out facility, tennis courts and pool. Pest control included. 55+ community.
Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 South Wildrose have any available units?
5806 South Wildrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5806 South Wildrose have?
Some of 5806 South Wildrose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 South Wildrose currently offering any rent specials?
5806 South Wildrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 South Wildrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 South Wildrose is pet friendly.
Does 5806 South Wildrose offer parking?
No, 5806 South Wildrose does not offer parking.
Does 5806 South Wildrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 South Wildrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 South Wildrose have a pool?
Yes, 5806 South Wildrose has a pool.
Does 5806 South Wildrose have accessible units?
No, 5806 South Wildrose does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 South Wildrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 South Wildrose does not have units with dishwashers.
