5641 E Flower Avenue

Amenities
*Available NOW
One level single family home located in AZ Valencia Community
Other features of the property include:
.tile floor entry and ceiling fans in all bedrooms
.Dining room with tile floor entry
.Living room with a ceiling fan
.Kitchen with time floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, pantry closet in laundry room and Island counter
.Inside laundry w/ Hookups only
.Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom has tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto-opener
.Desert front yard
.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio
.Excluded for repairs? Central Vacuum
, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposit
.$1100.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee
