All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5641 E Flower Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5641 E Flower Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5641 E Flower Avenue

5641 East Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5641 East Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34e159e018 ----
*Available NOW
PICTURES COMING SOON
One level single family home located in AZ Valencia Community
Other features of the property include:

.tile floor entry and ceiling fans in all bedrooms
.Dining room with tile floor entry
.Living room with a ceiling fan
.Kitchen with time floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, pantry closet in laundry room and Island counter
.Inside laundry w/ Hookups only
.Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom has tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto-opener
.Desert front yard
.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio
.Excluded for repairs? Central Vacuum

, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposit
.$1100.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. You must also first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 E Flower Avenue have any available units?
5641 E Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5641 E Flower Avenue have?
Some of 5641 E Flower Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 E Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5641 E Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 E Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 E Flower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5641 E Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5641 E Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 5641 E Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 E Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 E Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 5641 E Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5641 E Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5641 E Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 E Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5641 E Flower Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College