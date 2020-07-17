5540 S Keene

Amenities
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible. Massive pool, fitness center, spin center, arcade, visitor center, dog park, basketball courts, tennis, it has it all! Brand new home with very low utilities
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible. Massive pool, fitness center, spin center, arcade, visitor center, dog park, basketball courts, tennis, it has it all! Brand new home with very low utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.