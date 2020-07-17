All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 24 2020 at 1:44 AM

5540 S Keene

5540 South Keene · (602) 753-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5540 South Keene, Mesa, AZ 85212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible. Massive pool, fitness center, spin center, arcade, visitor center, dog park, basketball courts, tennis, it has it all! Brand new home with very low utilities
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible. Massive pool, fitness center, spin center, arcade, visitor center, dog park, basketball courts, tennis, it has it all! Brand new home with very low utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 S Keene have any available units?
5540 S Keene has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 S Keene have?
Some of 5540 S Keene's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 S Keene currently offering any rent specials?
5540 S Keene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 S Keene pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 S Keene is pet friendly.
Does 5540 S Keene offer parking?
No, 5540 S Keene does not offer parking.
Does 5540 S Keene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 S Keene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 S Keene have a pool?
Yes, 5540 S Keene has a pool.
Does 5540 S Keene have accessible units?
No, 5540 S Keene does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 S Keene have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 S Keene does not have units with dishwashers.
