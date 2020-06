Amenities

Basemen 3 BR 1 bath apartment located below of single level home in basement. Tile through out with a brand new mini-split (heating/cooling) system with independent zone controls for each room. Kitchen has granite counters. Washer dryer are in private laundry room. Private side yard entrance with own fenced side yard. Included with rent - Water, trash, and sewer. No smoking inside the home. Pets negotiable for additional fee.