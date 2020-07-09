5453 E Enrose St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8c030f018 ----
You won\'t want to miss this 3 bed 2 bath well kept home in Alta Mesa! Home features sparkling blue private pool, a split floor plan, fireplace, and a roomy kitchen. The home is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and freeways. You won\'t want to miss this one!
Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% MesaTPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 pet fee-per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent
Pool
Pool Maintenance Included