5415 E MCKELLIPS Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect end unit on the edge of quite gated community two bedrooms master down with double pedestal sinks lots of closet space, bedroom two is upstairs with bath and walk-in closet. Powder room downstairs, tile throughout down stairs laminate wood upstairs.Kitchen has refrigerator, built in microwave, electric stove, RO system appliances are black, separate laundry room with washer and dryer additional storage closet. one car garage with built in cabinets and additional storage space, water softener. Tenant must agree to set up wire transfer to landlord for security deposit and monthly rent, must provide credit report with application. Tenant must agree to abide by CCR's of HOA. Pet acceptable with Landlord approval small patio area easy access to loop 202.