Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:06 AM

539 W. Farmdale Ave.

539 West Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

539 West Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 7/31/19.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Carport, Upgraded and Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Nice Yard, Separate Living & Family Rooms, Large Covered Patio, Spacious and Open. Very Nice!!
Major Crossroads: Alma School & Southern

Near: U.S. 60, Loop 101, Fiesta Mall, Mesa Comm. College, Banner Hospital and Children's Center

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have any available units?
539 W. Farmdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have?
Some of 539 W. Farmdale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 W. Farmdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
539 W. Farmdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 W. Farmdale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. offers parking.
Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 539 W. Farmdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 W. Farmdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

