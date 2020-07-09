539 W. Farmdale Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated refrigerator

TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 7/31/19.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Carport, Upgraded and Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Nice Yard, Separate Living & Family Rooms, Large Covered Patio, Spacious and Open. Very Nice!!

Major Crossroads: Alma School & Southern



Near: U.S. 60, Loop 101, Fiesta Mall, Mesa Comm. College, Banner Hospital and Children's Center



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***