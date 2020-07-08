All apartments in Mesa
518 West 1st Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 PM

518 West 1st Avenue

518 West 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

518 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Comite de Familias de Accion

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Mesa Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment and Sitting on Private Rear Lot with Mature Landscaping. Freshly Painted Interior Features Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Kitchen with Full Sized Stainless Refrigerator, Full Bathroom Downstairs, Two Bedrooms and 3/4 Bath Upstairs Complete this Wonderful Property. Washer/Dryer Hookups in Utility Room/Storage Area. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 West 1st Avenue have any available units?
518 West 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 West 1st Avenue have?
Some of 518 West 1st Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 West 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 West 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 West 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 518 West 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 518 West 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 West 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 West 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 West 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 West 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

