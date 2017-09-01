508 S EL DORADO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

$180-$235 night ''The Sonoran Retreat''! Enter through the locked iron gates of this territorial style adobe casa, behold the array of rustic western detail & art! Relax while you enjoy this half acre private sanctuary lot that was built around courtyard water fountain! Your own private resort w/3 fountains, a therapy swim pool and spa!Custom 10 ft. fence was built for your privacy and the entire fence was painted by a local award winning artist ''Mauriel Morejon'', of Arizona's Monument Valley!As the sun sets the retreat comes alive with custom lighting!Enjoy the spiral staircase to the observation deck!Home shows off true Arizona colors,art,electric fireplace!The owners mission was to have repeat picky travelers to experience this unique Sonoran Experience when visiting the west!SE Only ten minutes from the airport! Tempe border! 2 blocks from the 101 N. Shopping and malls close by! The rail! Cubs Stadium minutes away!

Take a drive either to Tucson, Sedona, Prescott, all in one day!

15 min. to Scottsdale! Walk the trail directly behind the home, its the canal, and it goes for miles! Ask to use the bikes 3 total!

A bottle of wine and snacks will be waiting for your arrival! This vacation experience is one the owners will want you to remember! Our vacations are our memories! This retreat was designed for travelers who are looking for a truly unique and ones who will always come back and stay time and time again! The living room has a new Lane queen pullout bed! Its sleeps 4, but there are 2 cube beds that roll on the floor if needed to make beds! So saddle up your luggage and giddy up to the retreat partner!