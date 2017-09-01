All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 508 S EL DORADO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
508 S EL DORADO --
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

508 S EL DORADO --

508 South El Dorado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

508 South El Dorado, Mesa, AZ 85202
Esquire Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
$180-$235 night ''The Sonoran Retreat''! Enter through the locked iron gates of this territorial style adobe casa, behold the array of rustic western detail & art! Relax while you enjoy this half acre private sanctuary lot that was built around courtyard water fountain! Your own private resort w/3 fountains, a therapy swim pool and spa!Custom 10 ft. fence was built for your privacy and the entire fence was painted by a local award winning artist ''Mauriel Morejon'', of Arizona's Monument Valley!As the sun sets the retreat comes alive with custom lighting!Enjoy the spiral staircase to the observation deck!Home shows off true Arizona colors,art,electric fireplace!The owners mission was to have repeat picky travelers to experience this unique Sonoran Experience when visiting the west!SE Only ten minutes from the airport! Tempe border! 2 blocks from the 101 N. Shopping and malls close by! The rail! Cubs Stadium minutes away!
Take a drive either to Tucson, Sedona, Prescott, all in one day!
15 min. to Scottsdale! Walk the trail directly behind the home, its the canal, and it goes for miles! Ask to use the bikes 3 total!
A bottle of wine and snacks will be waiting for your arrival! This vacation experience is one the owners will want you to remember! Our vacations are our memories! This retreat was designed for travelers who are looking for a truly unique and ones who will always come back and stay time and time again! The living room has a new Lane queen pullout bed! Its sleeps 4, but there are 2 cube beds that roll on the floor if needed to make beds! So saddle up your luggage and giddy up to the retreat partner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 S EL DORADO -- have any available units?
508 S EL DORADO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 S EL DORADO -- have?
Some of 508 S EL DORADO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 S EL DORADO -- currently offering any rent specials?
508 S EL DORADO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S EL DORADO -- pet-friendly?
No, 508 S EL DORADO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 508 S EL DORADO -- offer parking?
No, 508 S EL DORADO -- does not offer parking.
Does 508 S EL DORADO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 S EL DORADO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S EL DORADO -- have a pool?
Yes, 508 S EL DORADO -- has a pool.
Does 508 S EL DORADO -- have accessible units?
No, 508 S EL DORADO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S EL DORADO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S EL DORADO -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College