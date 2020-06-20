5064 E. Hobart St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets refrigerator

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020



Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 2 Car Garage on a Corner lot. Split floor plan with a spacious Great room and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful Landscaping with artificial grass in the back yard.



Major Crossroads: Brown / Higley



Near: Alta Mesa Golf Club, Bush Elementary School, Walmart Supercenter, and Falcon Field.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



