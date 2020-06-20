All apartments in Mesa
5064 E. Hobart St.

5064 East Hobart Street · (785) 504-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5064 East Hobart Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath , 2 Car Garage on a Corner lot. Split floor plan with a spacious Great room and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful Landscaping with artificial grass in the back yard.

Major Crossroads: Brown / Higley

Near: Alta Mesa Golf Club, Bush Elementary School, Walmart Supercenter, and Falcon Field.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5064 E. Hobart St. have any available units?
5064 E. Hobart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5064 E. Hobart St. have?
Some of 5064 E. Hobart St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5064 E. Hobart St. currently offering any rent specials?
5064 E. Hobart St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5064 E. Hobart St. pet-friendly?
No, 5064 E. Hobart St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5064 E. Hobart St. offer parking?
Yes, 5064 E. Hobart St. does offer parking.
Does 5064 E. Hobart St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5064 E. Hobart St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5064 E. Hobart St. have a pool?
No, 5064 E. Hobart St. does not have a pool.
Does 5064 E. Hobart St. have accessible units?
No, 5064 E. Hobart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5064 E. Hobart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5064 E. Hobart St. does not have units with dishwashers.
