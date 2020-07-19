5053 S TURBINE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated community garden fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden garage

Beautiful New Pinnacle West home with views of Superstition Mt. and The Great Park. This unique home has elegant luxury upgrades throughout including upgraded appliances. An oversized 2 car garage with storage included. A gorgeous 700 sq foot side yard with pavers, beautiful planters, and artificial turf expands the living area. Eastmark is an amazing little city with its own diner, splash pad, rec room, and a community garden coming soon. This home is BEAUTIFULLY upgraded and is perfect for your pickiest client. Welcome Home!!