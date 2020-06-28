All apartments in Mesa
503 South Wildrose
503 South Wildrose

503 South Wildrose · No Longer Available
Location

503 South Wildrose, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
This home has an open floor plan with a great room next to the kitchen. Vaulted ceiling ad a feeling of spaciousness not found in low ceiling houses. The home has new 20 inch ceramic tile installed throughout the living area, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.

Split floor plan separates the master from other rooms. The house backs up to a greenbelt nature area. It is just down the street from Skyline Park where there are large greenbelts, verandas, basketball courts and volleyball courts. Located near Coralbell and Crismon which is between Broadway and Southern. Pet restrictions may apply.

For further information please contact Barb 602-369-6116

Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. Non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. Renters insurance listing transcity property management is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

