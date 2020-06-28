503 South Wildrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court volleyball court

This home has an open floor plan with a great room next to the kitchen. Vaulted ceiling ad a feeling of spaciousness not found in low ceiling houses. The home has new 20 inch ceramic tile installed throughout the living area, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.



Split floor plan separates the master from other rooms. The house backs up to a greenbelt nature area. It is just down the street from Skyline Park where there are large greenbelts, verandas, basketball courts and volleyball courts. Located near Coralbell and Crismon which is between Broadway and Southern. Pet restrictions may apply.



For further information please contact Barb 602-369-6116



Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. Non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. Renters insurance listing transcity property management is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.