4911 E Evergreen St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97c6fd0053 ---- Cozy home with split floor plan. Master bedroom opposite from other bedrooms. Home has desert low maintenance front yard and large backyard with extended covered patio. Located in quiet well maintained neighborhood with community pool. Close to schools, parks and easy freeway access.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable) DOGS UNDER 25 POUNDS ONLY, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Pool