4755 S Carmine Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled home located in the desirable Bella Via community!!!! The location is close to 202, 60 and award winning schools. It has 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths sitting at a very quiet and family friendly cul-de-sac. The homes has 18'' nice tiles throughout, vaulted 20' ceiling, open floor plan and lots of nature light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded maple cabinets corian counter-tops and recessed lighting. It also has newer ceiling fans and blinds. All bedrooms have walking closets. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautiful home.