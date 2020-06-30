4755 S Carmine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous remodeled home located in the desirable Bella Via community!!!! The location is close to 202, 60 and award winning schools. It has 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths sitting at a very quiet and family friendly cul-de-sac. The homes has 18'' nice tiles throughout, vaulted 20' ceiling, open floor plan and lots of nature light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded maple cabinets corian counter-tops and recessed lighting. It also has newer ceiling fans and blinds. All bedrooms have walking closets. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautiful home.