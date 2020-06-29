4732 East Camino Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Great Location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath available. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Private backyard and washer and dryer in detached outdoor closet. Close to shopping and miles from the 60 and 202. Water/Sewer included in rent. Tenant is responsible for trash and electric.



Home is subject to 2% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 3/27/20

