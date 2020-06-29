All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 10 2020

4732 East Camino Street

Location

4732 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath available. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Private backyard and washer and dryer in detached outdoor closet. Close to shopping and miles from the 60 and 202. Water/Sewer included in rent. Tenant is responsible for trash and electric.

Home is subject to 2% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 3/27/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 East Camino Street have any available units?
4732 East Camino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4732 East Camino Street currently offering any rent specials?
4732 East Camino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 East Camino Street pet-friendly?
No, 4732 East Camino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4732 East Camino Street offer parking?
No, 4732 East Camino Street does not offer parking.
Does 4732 East Camino Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 East Camino Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 East Camino Street have a pool?
No, 4732 East Camino Street does not have a pool.
Does 4732 East Camino Street have accessible units?
No, 4732 East Camino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 East Camino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 East Camino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 East Camino Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 East Camino Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
