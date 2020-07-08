All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

4700 E Main St

4700 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

4700 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
tennis court
Upgraded and renovated throughout!! This home is available for rent now through October 15th, 2020. This well-appointed fully furnished modular home features gorgeous laminate wood flooring, sun shades on windows, vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage cabinets throughout. New ice cold A/C unit, BBQ grill, new refrigerator and bed, as well as an additional enclosed Arizona room that features a couch that converts to a queen pull out bed. Washer, dryer and large laundry room. 2 Flat screen TV's. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. The Mesa Regal 55+ Community provides an amazing lifestyle with endless activities and amenities! 4 pools, 2 jacuzzi spas, library, game room, billiards, concerts and entertainment, dance classes, arts/crafts, woodshop, fitness center, cafe, 6 lighted tennis courts, putting green, and business center. Rent is $1,200/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,200 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. SCHEDULE A SHOWING by copying & pasting this link into a new browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 E Main St have any available units?
4700 E Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 E Main St have?
Some of 4700 E Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 E Main St currently offering any rent specials?
4700 E Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 E Main St pet-friendly?
No, 4700 E Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4700 E Main St offer parking?
No, 4700 E Main St does not offer parking.
Does 4700 E Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 E Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 E Main St have a pool?
Yes, 4700 E Main St has a pool.
Does 4700 E Main St have accessible units?
No, 4700 E Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 E Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 E Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

