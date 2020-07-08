4700 E Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym game room on-site laundry pool pool table putting green bbq/grill tennis court

Upgraded and renovated throughout!! This home is available for rent now through October 15th, 2020. This well-appointed fully furnished modular home features gorgeous laminate wood flooring, sun shades on windows, vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage cabinets throughout. New ice cold A/C unit, BBQ grill, new refrigerator and bed, as well as an additional enclosed Arizona room that features a couch that converts to a queen pull out bed. Washer, dryer and large laundry room. 2 Flat screen TV's. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. The Mesa Regal 55+ Community provides an amazing lifestyle with endless activities and amenities! 4 pools, 2 jacuzzi spas, library, game room, billiards, concerts and entertainment, dance classes, arts/crafts, woodshop, fitness center, cafe, 6 lighted tennis courts, putting green, and business center. Rent is $1,200/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,200 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. SCHEDULE A SHOWING by copying & pasting this link into a new browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery