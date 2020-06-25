4648 South Cabrio Terrace

Amenities



Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Eastmark! Large great room floor plan. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large island with breakfast bar. Tons of tile. Two-tone paint. Nice size bedrooms. Master with walk in closet. Full master bath with tiled shower. Coverd patio. Large corner loft. Artificial turf in backyard. Two car garage. Gorgeous master planned community with 100 acre Great Park, Lake, Community Center, Basketball Courts, Play Areas, Splash Pad and Resort Pool.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



