Mesa, AZ
4648 South Cabrio Terrace
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4648 South Cabrio Terrace

4648 South Cabrio Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4648 South Cabrio Terrace, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Eastmark! Large great room floor plan. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large island with breakfast bar. Tons of tile. Two-tone paint. Nice size bedrooms. Master with walk in closet. Full master bath with tiled shower. Coverd patio. Large corner loft. Artificial turf in backyard. Two car garage. Gorgeous master planned community with 100 acre Great Park, Lake, Community Center, Basketball Courts, Play Areas, Splash Pad and Resort Pool.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

