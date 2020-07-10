All apartments in Mesa
4607 East Camino Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4607 East Camino Street

4607 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Location

4607 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Cute two bedroom one bath attached home. Large back yard with RV gate. Covered carport with door to kitchen from carport. Rental includes refrigerator. Washer dryer hookups are in a laundry room off the back patio. Owner will allow one dog.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 900
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: 250
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 East Camino Street have any available units?
4607 East Camino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 East Camino Street have?
Some of 4607 East Camino Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 East Camino Street currently offering any rent specials?
4607 East Camino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 East Camino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 East Camino Street is pet friendly.
Does 4607 East Camino Street offer parking?
Yes, 4607 East Camino Street offers parking.
Does 4607 East Camino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 East Camino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 East Camino Street have a pool?
No, 4607 East Camino Street does not have a pool.
Does 4607 East Camino Street have accessible units?
No, 4607 East Camino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 East Camino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 East Camino Street does not have units with dishwashers.

