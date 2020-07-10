4607 East Camino Street

Amenities
Cute two bedroom one bath attached home. Large back yard with RV gate. Covered carport with door to kitchen from carport. Rental includes refrigerator. Washer dryer hookups are in a laundry room off the back patio. Owner will allow one dog.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 900
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: 250
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.