All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 4553 S Chatham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4553 S Chatham
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

4553 S Chatham

4553 South Chatham · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4553 South Chatham, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e45e04027 ---- Move in on 7.15 and get $500.00 off of your first month\'s rent! Available 7.15.2019 Bring your pets to this gorgeous East Mesa home that wont last long! The curbside, corner lot, appeal leaves you guessing what comes next. Enter through the front door and notice the luxurious tile that Leads you to a beautiful fireplace, follow it into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island perfect for the entertainer. The open kitchen leads to a huge family area with a 1/2 bath attached. How\'d up stairs to the master bedroom that features dual vanities, A separate shower and tub, and the walk in closet. Also featuring a loft, their is so much living space in this home! The backyard offers a gorgeous pool, extended covered patio, with views of the community park! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: East Mesa FLOORING:tile and carpet GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:2006 YARD: grass Additional Amenities:pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 S Chatham have any available units?
4553 S Chatham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 S Chatham have?
Some of 4553 S Chatham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 S Chatham currently offering any rent specials?
4553 S Chatham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 S Chatham pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 S Chatham is pet friendly.
Does 4553 S Chatham offer parking?
Yes, 4553 S Chatham offers parking.
Does 4553 S Chatham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4553 S Chatham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 S Chatham have a pool?
Yes, 4553 S Chatham has a pool.
Does 4553 S Chatham have accessible units?
No, 4553 S Chatham does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 S Chatham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 S Chatham has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College