4553 S Chatham

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e45e04027 ---- Move in on 7.15 and get $500.00 off of your first month\'s rent! Available 7.15.2019 Bring your pets to this gorgeous East Mesa home that wont last long! The curbside, corner lot, appeal leaves you guessing what comes next. Enter through the front door and notice the luxurious tile that Leads you to a beautiful fireplace, follow it into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island perfect for the entertainer. The open kitchen leads to a huge family area with a 1/2 bath attached. How\'d up stairs to the master bedroom that features dual vanities, A separate shower and tub, and the walk in closet. Also featuring a loft, their is so much living space in this home! The backyard offers a gorgeous pool, extended covered patio, with views of the community park! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: East Mesa FLOORING:tile and carpet GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:2006 YARD: grass Additional Amenities:pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



