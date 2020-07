Amenities

Very clean 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit in gated community. Fenced small backyard patio with storage closet. Open floor plan with great room and downstairs laundry room and powder room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great central location in Mesa with WATER and TRASH included with rent. This unit comes with COMMUNITY POOL and clubhouse privileges. Close to ASU, MCC, shopping, hospital, freeways, and dining.