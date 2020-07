Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come check out this conveniently located 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located just north of University on Horne. Walking distance from a school and shopping, this home gives you a full front yard, a carport with 2 parking spots and backyard. The home features wood floor throughout the home and a great kitchen. Pets are welcome, come view home before its too late!